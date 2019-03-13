Jada Pinkett Smith’s groundbreaking series Red Table Talk is set to return to in May with more than 20 new episodes just in time for Mother’s Day. The news was announced at SXSW during a Facebook event where Paresh Rajwat, Facebook’s head of video products also made announcements about new music and video features on the social platform.

Facebook Watch

After launching last year, Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has become wildly popular, becoming Facebook Watch’s #1 show. With more than 300 million views (and growing) Pinkett Smith hosts the show alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (aka Gammy). Pinkett Smith also serves as executive producer alongside Ellen Rakieten and Miguel Melendez.

Red Table Talk has changed the game when it comes to talk shows. First and foremost, it is an uber-successful talk show Facebook Watch, the first of its kind. It also creates a space for community and conversation where the hosts and guests can share deeply personal stories and discuss pressing issues such as addiction, loss, domestic violence, race relations and more in an intimate setting. Past guests include Gabrielle Union, Ellen Pompeo, Tiffany Haddish, Leah Remini, Toni Braxton, Kid Cudi, Wale, Justin Baldoni and more.

The most recent episode with guest Jordyn Woods had the most views of any Facebook Original episode in the first 24 hours with 7.5 million 1-minute viewers on the day that it launched and generating about 800,000 interactions in first 72 hours.

The show also connects with Facebook audiences as they are able to engage directly throughout the show. The show’s official Red Table Talk Facebook Group is a highly-engaged community of nearly 500K members that discusses episodes and powerful issues; the group has even inspired local spinoff groups.

The Smith family continues to find a home at Facebook Watch with Will Smith’s Bucket List. The show premiered as one of the biggest debuts for a Facebook Watch series and adds to their slate of Originals including SKAM Austin, which recently announced its second season as well as the revival of MTV’s The Real World.

In addition to the new episodes of Red Table Talk, Rajwat announced news regarding Facebook’s Watch Party, which was launched last year and lets people watch videos on Facebook together in real time. Facebook is now introducing a new Watch Party experience that will enable people to host Watch Parties around what’s happening on live TV. Facebook will test this feature globally in Facebook Groups during live sports events like UEFA Champions League soccer matches, creating an opportunity for fans to interact with trivia, polls, live discussions, and stats while watching their favorite match-ups.

Facebook also announced that people in more than 40 countries can share now share personal videos with music, including our two latest countries, Thailand and India. They have also expanded the feature of adding songs to Facebook Profiles, which was added last year. Users can now tap through to Spotify so people can listen to the full song and discover more from that artist.