Telenovela alum Izzy Diaz is set as a series regular opposite Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggiero and Pauley Perrette in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot From Riches (fka, Broke, the Untitled Jennie Snyder Urman/Alex Herschlag Project). It hails from Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, Will & Grace executive producer Alex Herschlag, CBS TV Studios and Propagate.

Written by Herschlag and directed by Victor Gonzalez, From Riches centers on Miguel (Camil), an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby who is cut off by his father. He and his wife Elizabeth (Leggero) then move into the Reseda condo of her estranged sister Jackie (Perrette).

Diaz will play Luis, a fastidious, impeccably dressed man with an impressive memory, and the ability to do just about anything well. He is Miguel’s (Camil) assistant, driver and friend who will be forever loyal to Miguel.

Hershlag executive produces with Camil, Snyder Urman, Klein, Gonzalez and Silverman, along with Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri for RCN TV and Resonant TV. CBS TV Studios, Sutton Street Prods and Propagate co-produce with creative partners RCN TV and Resonant TV.

Known for his role as Isaac opposite Eva Longoria on NBC’s Telenovela, Diaz recently has been recurring on FX’s Snowfall. His additional credits include guest starring roles on NCIS, on CBS, Speechless, Chicago P.D. and Brian DePalma’s Redacted. He is repped by Ellis Talent Group, Schiowitz AMI, and attorney Matt Rosen at SGSBC.