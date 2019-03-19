ITV has improved its gender pay balance across the company in 2018.

The Love Island broadcaster posted a median gender pay gap of 11% last year compared to 11.9% in 2017. This is the second year that British companies are required to lay out the difference in pay between male and female employees.

The company, which also operates a raft of production businesses, beat the UK median gender pay gap, which according to the Office for National Statistics stands at 17.9%. The company also saw improvements in its mean gender pay gap – 14.9% in 2018 compared to 16.4% in 2017. Similarly, its mean gender bonus gap dropped from 49.4% to 41.2%, while its median gender bonus gap remained at zero.

The company noted that its gender pay gap exists because of the make-up of its workforce, with more men than women working in the most senior or highly paid roles at ITV, and more women than men in lower paying roles.

However, it added that it continues to focus on the issue to ensure that there are “no barriers within ITV that prevent women being able to progress and fully achieve their personal career goals” and is committed to supporting flexible working practices.

The company has also posted its ethnicity pay gap for the first time with a median gap of 7.8% and a mean gap of 9.6%. Companies aren’t currently required to publish this information. It noted that the proportion of employees from BAME backgrounds is “broadly consistent” across all of its pay bands but that there’s a slightly higher proportion in the lower quartile as a result of its entry level schemes.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said, “At ITV we take our equality commitments seriously. We understand and value the creativity that diversity brings to our business and the importance of both embracing and representing all communities in our culture. Our aim is to reflect the diversity of modern society both on-screen and off-screen, and create an inclusive organisation where everyone can be the best they can be.”