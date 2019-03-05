Sean Kleier (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Greg Keller (The Last O.G.) are set as series regulars opposite Erin Darke in YouTube Premium’s dramedy pilot It’s a Man’s World (working title), from Smash creator Theresa Rebeck, Christina Wayne’s Assembly Entertainment and ITV Studios America.

Written by Rebeck and directed by Romeo Tirone, the story centers around Emma (Darke), a successful video game design executive and the sole breadwinner for her family, who is used to dodging the landmines that come with being a woman in a male-dominated field. When she gets fired without explanation and finds that she’s being blacklisted by everyone in her industry, Emma decides to dress as a man to get a new job and to continue supporting her family. As strange and politically incorrect as Emma’s new life may be, she starts to enjoy the newfound ease of access and power that comes with being a man.

Kleier will play Ben, Emma’s little brother. He and Emma are very close. Corporate job by day and plays in a band on the side. He and Emma share a love of gaming, in that they grew up playing Mario Kart together, as well as shooter game.

Keller portrays Oscar, Emma’s husband. A smart, funny, stay at home dad for their young son Jack. Oscar embraces his domestic role and adores Emma, whom he considers absolutely brilliant and happily supports her in everything she does. But, when their marriage is put to the test, he struggles to cope with their strange new dynamic.

Rebeck, Tirone and Wayne executive produce. Assembly Entertainment produces in association with ITV Studios America.

Kleier currently recurs on NBC’s Chicago Fire and was last seen in the Marvel feature Ant-Man and the Wasp. He is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.

Repped by Artists & Representatives, Broadway veteran Keller recently recurred on TBS comedy The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. Theater credits include Broadway productions of Our Mother’s Brief Affair, Wit, and Uncle Vanya.