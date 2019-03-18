Insecure‘s Issa Rae and Atlanta‘s LaKeith Stanfield are set to lead Universal/ Will Packer Productions’ romantic drama The Photograph, written and directed by Stella Meghie (Everything, Everything). Will Packer and James Lopez are producing the pic for Packer’s eponymous company.

The plot centers on intertwining love stories in the past and present, which Meghie will executive produce in addition to writing and directing.

Rae, who stars in the Universal and Packer Productions upcoming comedy Little and Paramount’s The Lovebirds, will serve as an executive producer on The Photograph.

Sara Scott and Mika Pryce will oversee production on behalf of Universal.

Stanfield was last seen on the big screen on Sony’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Sorry to Bother You. Up next he has Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and the Netflix film, Someone Great.

Rae is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Stanfield is a client of CAA, Stark Management and Ginsburg Daniels LLP.