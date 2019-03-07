The Bookshop filmmaker Isabel Coixet is writing and directing her first series for television – half-hour drama Foodie Love.

The director, who is behind My Life Without Me, Map of the Sounds of Tokyo and Emily Mortimer-fronted The Bookshop, is making the original Spanish production for HBO Europe. Produced by Miss Wasabi Films, production begins later this year.

The eight-episode series follows foodie lovers that find their match via a mobile app. Two thirty-somethings who embark on getting to know each other with the doubts of those who retain the scars of previous relationships. Over several dates they’ll have to discover if their common devotion to Japanese yuzu or shared distaste for foodie pretension are enough to build the foundations of a lasting love story.

Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root executive producers alongside Coixet.

Coixet said, “Foodie Love is the fusion of two of my passions: love stories and food. Two characters meet, separate, and come together again in a unique journey through cafes, bars and restaurants. In this tale of love, the lack of it, doubts, and food, two timid beings, strong, at times tormented, at times unconcerned, fight to understand and surrender to each other. Every single place that appears in the series and everything they eat is real. Their story is fiction. It is nourished by all the places I’ve visited and all the food I’ve tried. And many things I’ve lived.”

“In Foodie Love, Isabel Coixet is delving into two worlds she’s passionate about. There’s nothing more universal than this combination of ingredients, to which Isabel brings her personal touch, her incredible subtlety and her unique vision,” said Miguel Salvat, Commissioning Editor of Original Programming, HBO España.

Antony Root, EVP of Programming and Production, HBO Europe, added, “We’re extremely honoured that Isabel is turning her talents to television with us for Foodie Love, a truly original and contemporary series with lots of heart. It’s a fantastic addition to our Spanish slate, which with a mix of genres, top local talent and resonant stories is shaping up to offer something extraordinary and surprising for audiences of all tastes.”