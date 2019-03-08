Mayans M.C.‘s Richard Cabral is set to star in an installment of Hulu’s Into The Dark, a monthly horror event series from Blumhouse Television.

The Into the Dark series includes 12 feature-length episodes, released each month over one year and inspired by a holiday, featuring Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

Cabral will play Santo, a scary, cartel killer since he was just a boy, in the Independence Day-themed installment.

Cabral received an Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his portrayal of Hector Tonz in American Crime. He’s currently a lead in FX’s Mayans M.C., recently receiving a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for his role as Johnny Coco Cruz. Season two begins production later this spring to air this fall. He’s repped by Paradigm, Atlas Artists and Morris Yorn.