Pat Healy (The Post), Melinda McGraw (Outcast) and Michael Harney (Orange Is The New Black) are set to recur opposite Peter Sarsgaard, Kyle Gallner, Kodi Smit-McPhee and David Strathairn in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation.

Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, Interrogation is an original concept based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man (Gallner) was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother.

The series’ first nine episodes will be available to binge in any order with each episode structured around an interrogation. The multi-linear approach will give viewers the opportunity to follow their instincts and develop their own interpretations of the facts of the case and ultimately decide innocence or guilt. The season finale will be released at a later date.

Healy will play a criminal defense lawyer representing a young man (Gallner) charged with killing his mother.

McGraw will portray a free-spirited woman who marries into a deeply troubled family in the aftermath of a brutal murder.

Harney will play a formidable police commander who gradually loses his memory to Alzheimer’s.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, Weidemann and Mankiewicz will serve as executive producers alongside Fabrik Entertainment’s Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate. Ernest Dickerson will direct six out of the series’ 10 episodes and will also serve as executive producer. Patrick Cady will also direct.

Healy most recently appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated feature The Post, Jake Scott’s American Woman opposite Sienna Miller and can currently be seen in Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw. He is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin.

McGraw is known for her critically praised portrayals of Bobbie Barrett in Mad Men, Barbara Gordon in The Dark Knight and Erin in Men of a Certain Age. Most recently, she starred in Cinemax’s Outcast and ABC’s The Crossing. She is repped by Domain and McKeon Myones Entertainment.

Harney is known for his starring role on Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black as Corrections Officer Sam Healy, and he currently stars in the hit drama series Project Blue Book for History and A&E Networks. On the film side, Harney recently appeared in Oscar-nominated A Star Is Born and Widows, directed by Steven McQueen and next will be seen in fact-based thriller The Banker, directed by George Nolfi. He is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Wright Entertainment.