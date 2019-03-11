EXCLUSIVE: Frank Whaley (Luke Cage, Ray Donovan) is set for a key recurring role opposite Kyle Gallner and Peter Sarsgaard in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation.

CBS All Access

Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, Interrogation is a true-crime drama series in which the viewer becomes the detective. It’s based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man (Gallner) was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode is structured around an interrogation. Since the episodes are made to be watched in any order, the audience will jump back and forth in time, witnessing this man’s story unfold in multiple timelines — played at all ages by Gallner. The conclusive season finale will be released at a later date.

Whaley will play a seasoned detective who allows his ambitious young partner (Sarsgaard) to take the lead on a murder case.

Weidemann and Mankiewicz executive produce alongside Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Bosch producer Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company, for CBS TV Studios.

Whaley portrayed Agent Van Miller on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. He also starred opposite Richard Dreyfuss in ABC miniseries Madoff and played Detective Rafael Scarfe in Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix. Whaley next can be seen in the Blumhouse anthology series Into the Dark on Hulu. He’s repped by Abrams Artists and Karen Forman Management.