Rachel Zoe (The Rachel Zoe Project), Mark Burnett and MGM TV are teaming on an international fashion competition series aimed at undiscovered designers.

Throughout the series, contestants are challenged to create original designs with a new and unique look, and will compete for the opportunity to have their creations made available immediately following each episode.

The original format was created by Sean Kelly and Steve Hughes of Shaggy Entertainment. Burnett, Zoe, Barry Poznick will executive produce along with Kelly and Hughes.

“This is the show I have always wanted to make. The show will spotlight some of the most talented designers from around the world and I am thrilled to be able to highlight their work,” said Zoe. “I have the utmost respect for Mark Burnett and the team at MGM –– this is my dream partnership.”

Zoe starred for five seasons in her series The Rachel Zoe Project on Bravo, which followed her career as a celebrity stylist. Zoe also serves as CEO and designer of her eponymous ready-to-wear and footwear collection, as well as Box of Style, her luxury fashion and beauty subscription service.

“I love fashion and have wanted to do a show in this space for quite some time. We are thrilled to have Rachel Zoe on board for this epic global fashion showdown that will bring trendsetting designs to your doorstep,” added Burnett, Worldwide Television Group chairman.

The as-yet untitled show will be produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.