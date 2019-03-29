Insecure executive producer, writer and director Prentice Penny is expanding his relationship with HBO, signing a two-year overall deal with the premium cable network.

Under the pact, Penny will develop, write, produce and direct television projects in both comedy and drama for the premium cabler through his production company, A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment. Additionally, the new agreement allows Penny to expand his company, hiring former Sonar Entertainment and Endemol Shine exec Alex Soler as Head of Development. With a passion for storytelling that inspires audiences to reconsider how they view the world, Penny says he will focus the company’s efforts on projects that offer fresh perspectives that explore beyond the beaten path to challenge the way we think about our culture and one another.

The deal further deepens Penny’s relationship with HBO, where he will continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer of HBO’s Peabody-winning series Insecure, which will begin production on Season 4 later this year. Along with showrunner duties, Penny has also stepped into the director’s chair on the series. He helmed the memorable “Hella LA” episode in Season 2 and Season 3 premiere episode, “Better-Like.”

Penny’s previous television credits include series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Happy Endings, and Girlfriends. He also created and executive produced the NAACP Award-winning Fuse Network series, The Hustle.

On the features side, Penny is currently in post-production on his original film Uncorked for Netflix, which he wrote and directs in his feature directorial debut. Starring Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance, Uncorked is a father-son story loosely based on Penny’s own family history.

Penny is repped by WME, Chris Pollack, and attorneys John Meigs and Adam Kaller.