EXCLUSIVE: With Crazy Ex-Girlfriend nearing the end of its four-season run, lead Vincent Rodriguez III has booked his follow-up series gig. He’s set to recur opposite Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts and Alyssa Milano in the second season of Netflix’s Insatiable, from creator Lauren Gussis and CBS TV Studios.

Details of Rodriguez’s character are being kept under wraps.

Insatiable centers on Patty (Ryan). For years, she has been bullied, ignored and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself.

Cast also includes Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi and Sarah Colonna.

Gussis executive produces with Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim.

Rodriguez, who plays the romantic lead role of Josh Chan on Crazy Ex, will alternate shooting the series in Atlanta while also rehearsing for the upcoming Crazy Ex-Girlfriend live show at Radio City Music Hall this May.

His previous TV credits include Designated Survivor, Adam Ruins Everything and Another Period. Rodriguez is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Principal Entertainment and attorney Jim Flynn.