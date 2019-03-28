As Broad City comes to an end after its five-season run on Comedy Central, series co-creator and co-star Ilana Glazer has set her next project, a horror film she co-wrote titled False Positive, in which she stars in along with Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan. John Lee co-wrote and is directing the project, which is set up at A24.

Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, and Josh Hamilton make up the supporting cast. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Filming is slated to commence April 1 in New York. Glazer and Lee are producing with Jonathan Wang.

The final episode of Broad City airs tonight.