The Mindy Project’s Ike Barinholtz has been added to the cast of the Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions film The Hunt, written by Lost and The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse. Craig Zobel is directing the politically charged action-thriller, which is slated for release October 18.

Barinholtz joins previously announced cast members Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, and Glenn Howerton.

Producers are Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Lindelof under his White Rabbit shingle. Cuse and Zobel are executive producers. Erik Baiers, Jay Polidoro, and Mika Pryce will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Barinholtz was last seen on the big screen in another politically centric, The Oath, opposite Tiffany Haddish, which marked his first feature directorial outing. He also co-stars in Late Night, the Nisha Ganatra-directed talk show comedy, which reunited him with his Mindy Project co-star and show creator Mindy Kaling. The film premiered at Sundance and as picked up by Amazon Studios for a June release. On the TV side, Barinholtz next appears in the Jordan Peele-hosted CBS All Access anthology series, The Twilight Zone, debuting in April.

