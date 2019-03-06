Idris Elba knows how to celebrate his first Saturday Night Live hosting gig: In style, with champagne and to the tune of Khalid’s “Talk.”

In this new promo for Saturday’s episode, Elba is walking down a New York street when he gets the news that he’ll be hosting. From there, a newly suited Elba arrives, in slo-mo, at the SNL studio, grooving to “Talk” (Khalid is this week’s musical guest).

When the bubbly is uncorked, cast member Aidy Bryant shows up to put a stop to it. Sort of. See for yourself.

Elba’s SNL gig comes just before the March 15 premiere of his Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie (he stars and co-produces). Khalid, also making his SNL debut, has a new album coming out in April

Elba hosts Saturday Night Live on Saturday, March 9, at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC. Watch the new promo above.