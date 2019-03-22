Idris Elba is on a hot streak. The star of Netflix’s new series, Turn Up Charlie, is in talks to come aboard Mouse Guard, the 20th Century Fox film adaptation to David Petersen’s Eisner-winning comic book series, which is being directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner trilogy). If the deal goes through, he’ll join Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in the motion capture pic, which is set in medieval times and follows brotherhood of mice during medieval times sworn to protect the fellow rodents in their midst.

Matt Reeves is producing the film through his 6th & Idaho shingle along with Boom! Studios’ Ross Richie and Stephen Christy.

Elba, last seen on the big screen in Avengers: Infinity War, marked his directorial debut with Yardie, which had its U.S. theatrical release earlier this month. He recently signed on to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in Warner Bros’ James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad sequel and will next be seen starring in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as well as the Cats film adaptation.

