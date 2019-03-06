Days after news broke of Will Smith’s departure from Warner Bros’ Suicide Squad 2, Deadline has confirmed that Idris Elba is in talks to play Deadshot in the upcoming DC sequel, which is being helmed by James Gunn. No other casting info has been made available, though it has been reported that Margot Robbie is expected to return in the signature role of Harley Quinn.

Gunn is looking to start production in Atlanta in September, while the studio has set a release date for August 6, 2021.

Elba is slated to host Saturday Night Live this weekend and will next be seen on the big screen in Universal’s Fast & Furious spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

