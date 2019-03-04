Refresh for updates Ian Ziering remembered Luke Perry, his former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate and friend of 30 years, in a poignant statement posted on Instagram, while the producers of Riverdale remembered Perry as a “consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

“Dearest Luke,” wrote Ziering, “I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.”

The following is a statement by Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and the CW:

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Molly Ringwald, who played Perry’s ex-wife on Riverdale, wrote, “I willmist you so much Luke Perry,” while 90210 actress Emma Caulfield Ford remembered “an angel and a friend.”

Christine Elise McCarthy, who played Emily Valentine on 90210, remembered Perry as “a truly kind gentleman.”

Fox Entertainment: “Luke will always be part of the FOX family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019