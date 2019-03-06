EXCLUSIVE: HBO has released the first teaser trailer for their forthcoming true-crime documentary I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter and although there is sparse footage, it’s very chilling.

Directed by Erin Lee Carr (Mommy Dead and Dearest), the two-part documentary, which will debut at SXSW, dives deep into the texting suicide case that riveted the nation where Michelle Carter sent texts urging her boyfriend Conrad Roy to commit suicide. Carter, who was 17 years old at the time, was indicted as an adult and many thought that her actions were immoral. The documentary raises difficult questions about technology, mental health, and whether or not one teenager can be held responsible for the suicide of another. The documentary features families, friends, and communities that were forever changed by the Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter case and follows a story that has wider implications for society at large, online and IRL.

Sheila Nevins serves as executive producer and Andrew Rossi produces. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter will make its world premiere at SXSW March 9. It is set to premiere this summer on HBO on a yet-to-be-announced date.

Watch the teaser above and check out the poster below.