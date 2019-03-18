Hugh Jackman today backed up his musical memory boasting by demonstrating the rapid-fire speech-song number from The Music Man that he learned at grammar school – skills that could hold him in good stead when he stars in the Broadway revival next year. (Watch the video below.)

Last week, when producer Scott Rudin announced that Jackman would be starring next year in a Broadway revival of the 1957 classic, Jackman said in a statement, “The first musical I was ever part of was the phenomenal The Music Man. The year was 1983, and I was at Knox Grammar School in Sydney, Australia. I was one of the traveling salesmen, and I think I can actually (almost) remember that unforgettable opening number! That was probably the moment when the magic of theater was born in me.”

Today, Jackman posted a brief Instagram video in which he delivers part of that opening number, “Rock Island.” In the clip, Jackman holds what appears to be the program from that ’83 school production.

“From grammar school to the Great White Way,” Jackman notes in a message along with the video. Check it out below.