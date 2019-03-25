Apple has seemingly invited half of Hollywood up north to Cupertino for the reveal of its long-awaited TV streaming service. Tim Cook will do the honors beginning at 10 AM PT live from the Steve Jobs Theater.

The event is being streamed live on Apple TV, Apple’s events page on major browsers, or via the company’s Apple Events app.

The keynote should answer several questions about Apple’s TV service, which at launch will including high-profile original content as well as content from other providers, and be charged with competing against market leaders Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. The crowded field will soon include offerings from Disney, WarnerMedia and Comcast, too.

The new service has been ramping up behind the curtain with some series already in the can, and content deals with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jon Chu, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Brian Grazer, NBA star Kevin Durant, Outlander chief Ronald D. Moore, M. Night Shyamalan, J.J. Abrams, 24 EP Howard Gordon, Captain America Chris Evans and Aquaman Jason Momoa.

