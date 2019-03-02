Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is off to a toothy start in China, eyeing a $33M+ opening weekend. Boosted by the Middle Kingdom, the threequel, which has been rolling out offshore through the past two months to tap into key holidays around the world, is expected to top $275M at the international box office through tomorrow, and will nose right up against $370M global.

In China, the No. 1 start on Friday was $8.4M ($8.8M including limited previews). The opening day was in line with Kung Fu Panda 2 ($91M lifetime) and 60% ahead of How To Train Your Dragon 2 ($59.4M lifetime). This is the first Dragon movie under DWA’s new home at Universal and has strong word of mouth with a 7.8 on reviews aggregator Douban and a 9.3 on ticketing platform Maoyan.

Comping to other Uni animated titles released in China in the past five years, HTTYD3 scored the 3rd biggest opening day behind Despicable Me 3 and Minions. For DWA, it’s the No. 3 best opening day behind the latter two Kung Fu Panda movies. It’s also the 5th biggest studio launch day for an animated film. On Saturday, local estimates are seeing a $13.4M haul which we’ll update tomorrow when the total should be above $33M for the three-day. Japan will be the final Dragon market, in August.

Alibaba Pictures In other China news, the Middle Kingdom is getting its first look at Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book. The Peter Farrelly-directed film, which Universal handled domestically, has the muscle of Alibaba Pictures behind it via its investment in Amblin Partners and has drummed up strong word of mouth with a great 8.9 on Douban and 9.6 on Maoyan. A $16M weekend is potentially in store after Saturday saw a big jump from Friday with an estimated $6.9M vs $3.8M.

Green Book — which enters China as a flat sale rather than a quota title — is seeing an Oscar halo effect and has also benefited from Alibaba’s promotion which included getting eCommerce tycoon Jack Ma out to a Bejing screening on Monday night to talk up the picture.

And in more China box office, Fox’s Alita: Battle Angel crossed the $100M mark on Saturday as it looks at a 60+% drop from opening. All pictures will face Captain Marvel next weekend.

Falcon Meanwhile, in Indonesia, a local teen romance set a new benchmark for opening day box office. Dilan 1991, the sequel to Dilan 1990, last year’s most-viewed Indonesian title, grossed a reported $2.05M on Thursday, breaking the all-time record previously held by Avengers: Infinity War which opened to $1.79M on a Wednesday last year. Directed by Pidi Baiq and Fajar Bustomi and starring Iqbaal Ramadhan and Vanesha Prescilla, it’s an adaptation of Baiq’s novel Dilan Bagian Kedua: Dia Adalah Dilanku Tahun 1991 (Dilan Part Two: He’s My Dilan In 1991), the second book in a series. Infinity War, for the record, finished its first 5-day frame at $11.35M in the market.

We’ll have a full international update on Sunday.