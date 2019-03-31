Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has passed $500M globally. Hiccup and Toothless rode across the half-a-billion threshold with this weekend’s figures included. Domestically, the Dean DeBlois-directed charmer has grossed $152.97M while the international box office stands at $348.9M through Sunday. The worldwide total on the adventure epic is $501.9M to date, taking the three films in the series combined to just over $1.6B.

The Viking and the Night Fury embarked on a smartly staggered offshore release journey beginning early to swoop in on Australia just after the New Year and take advantage of summer season play there. They continued popping up in overseas markets through several weeks ahead of domestic, tying in to summer holidays in South America, and the Lunar New Year holiday in South Korea and South East Asia. European early dates were timed to half-term school breaks.

Ultimately, The Hidden World bowed at No. 1 in 54 markets, scoring the biggest debut of the franchise in 53. The Top 5 markets are China ($54.2M), Russia ($27.5M), France ($25M), the UK ($25M) and Mexico ($21M). Japan is still to release on December 20.

Internationally, HTTYD3 scored the biggest opening for a DWA title in 11 markets including Russia, Mexico, Argentina, Indonesia, Turkey and Malaysia. It was also the top animated opening of all time in Ukraine, Vietnam and Egypt; and is the highest-grossing film in the series in 39 markets including majors Brazil, France, Mexico and Russia.

The North American debut in late February was $55M for the best of the trio with the residents of Berk topping the charts for two consecutive weekends.



Globally, Hidden World, with an estimated production cost of $129M, is the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2019 to date. It’s also the first title under DWA’s new home at Uni and is Uni’s second animated title to hit the $500M milestone in the past few months following the late 2018 release of Illumination’s The Grinch.



Universal’s next animated offering is also from Illumination as The Secret Life Of Pets 2, the sequel to 2016’s $875M worldwide hit, begins wagging its tail overseas in late May.