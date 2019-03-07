EXCLUSIVE: Baby Powder is making a return. Mike Epps will reprise his role from the original stoner classic in MTV’s movie sequel How High 2. The network also set a premiere date of Saturday, April 20 and released a first-look at the show open above.

Epps will provide continuity for fans of the 2001 pop-culture phenom, in which he co-starred opposite Method Man and Redman. He joins previously announced cast including Lil Yachty, D.C. Young Fly, Alyssa Goss, DeRay Davis and Mary Lynn Rajskub, with special appearances from Blac Youngsta, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Lil Baby, and Justine Skye.

Written by Family Guy’s Shawn Ries and Artie Johann, Alex Blagg (Workaholics) & Neel Shah (Powerless), the follow-up to the 2001 film chronicles two young “potrepreneurs” on a magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up. Lil Yachty (Roger) plays an entrepreneur and stars opposite of D.C. Young Fly (Calvin) who plays his best friend.

Set in the streets of Atlanta, How High 2 features music from today’s top hip-hop artists including “Forever Young” by Lil Yachty featuring Diplo, “Stir Fry” by Migos and “100 Miles & Running” by Logic featuring Wale & John Lindahl.

How High 2 is produced by MTV and Universal 1440 Entertainment, the production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The sequel is directed by Bruce Leddy (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, MADtv). Lil Yachty, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and Pierre “Pee” Thomas from Quality Control serve as Executive Producers, along with Brian Sher. Shauna Garr (How High) returns as an Executive Producer, alongside Producer Mike Elliott (Halloween II, American Pie: Band Camp). Morgana Rosenberg, Josh Vodnoy and Jason Goldberg serve as Executive Producers for MTV.

Epps had previously said that he had no interest in a How High sequel, which Redman and Method Man had been working on- and off- for almost two decades. He is the only original cast member to reprise his role.

Check out the sequel’s opening sequence above and one of Baby Powder’s most popular scenes in the first movie below: