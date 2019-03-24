Bleecker Street opened Hotel Mumbai in four theaters Friday and appears to have caught some attention from audiences not heading to Us. Overall, the specialties were mostly light. Hotel Mumbai, starring Oscar-nominee Dev Patel and Armie Hammer, grossed $86,492 in four theaters, averaging $21,623, by far the best showing among limited release titles this weekend.

Sony Pictures Classics bowed period drama Sunset by László Nemes in 3 New York and L.A. locations Friday. Its three-day estimate is $15K ($5,002 PTA). Nemes’ previous feature, Son Of Saul, took the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film in 2016 and cumed over $1.77M at the box office. In its debut, Son Of Saul grossed nearly $38K in three theaters in its opening three-day, averaging $12,643.

IFC’s Toronto ’18 drama-mystery Out Of Blue went to 35 theaters. The title floundered with a $17,682 gross, averaging $505.

Focus Features

Focus Features’ The Mustang had the weekend’s best PTA among the specialty openers last weekend. The title starring Matthias Schoenaerts slowed to a $228K gross in 38 theaters, averaging $6K.

Searchlight’s The Aftermath had some struggle out of the gate last weekend. The title starring Keira Knightley and Alexander Skarsgård played 21 additional runs in its second frame to just $123K for a $4,731 per theater average in 26 theaters bringing its two-week cume to $203,254.

A24’s Gloria Bell showed legs with a sizable expansion to 654 runs in its third weekend from just 39 last weekend. Starring Julianne Moore, the Sebastián Lelio-directed film took in just over $1.8M, averaging $2,756.

Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures co-acquired domestic rights to director Anthony Maras’ drama, Hotel Mumbai ahead of its debut at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The film had been TWC title. Bleecker Street reported that the feature was number one at the Angelika and third at Lincoln Square in New York behind Us and Captain Marvel. Mumbai was second at both the Landmark and the Arclight behind Us in both locations. “Sell outs and near sells out also arose in all theaters throughout the day in many shows, from the matinee play time through evening shows,” noted Bleecker Street’s Jack Foley Sunday when reporting numbers. “Those heavy matinee and post prime evening sales trends reveal Mumbai’s broad demographic attraction with older matinee patrons and younger ticket buyers who attend later evening shows.” Hotel Mumbai will expand to 800-plus theaters next weekend. Pantelion/Lionsgagte’s No Manches Frida 2 is at over $6.62M after two weekends. The Spanish-language comedy took in $1.78M in the three-day estimate in 472 theaters, averaging $3,771. That is only somewhat down from 2016 release, No Manches Frida in its second frame. The original played 465 theaters in its second weekend for $2.11M, averaging $4,545. It went on to cume $11.52M. Gloria Bell landed in the top ten in a sizable expansion in its third weekend. Director Sebastián Lelio directed the Spanish-language original, Gloria, set in Santiago. A24 That version grossed $2.1M on this continent. Gloria Bell, in English and starring Julianne Moore, crossed that total with a $2.49M cume stateside this weekend. Said A24 Sunday: “The film remains one of the best reviewed movies of the year, particularly for Julianne Moore’s stunning performance, and will continue to play through spring.” Apollo 11 mostly stayed course this weekend, playing 586 theaters for an $800K gross and a $1,365 PTA. In its previous weekend frame, the Sundance 2019 doc took $1.16M in 588 theaters, averaging $1,977. The Neon release, directed by Todd Douglas Miller has cured $6.86M. Apollo 11 stands at just over half the cume of Neon’s 2018 documentary box office hit, Three Identical Strangers, which totaled $12.32M in theaters. Oscar-winner Free Solo is still in theaters after with over six months under its belt. The doc grossed $48,660 in 42 locations, averaging $1,159 bringing its cume to over $17.43M.

NEW RELEASES

Hotel Mumbai (Bleecker Street) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $86,492, Average $21,623

Out Of Blue (IFC Films) NEW [35 Theaters] Weekend $17,682, Average $505

Sunset (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $15,006, Average $5,002

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Aftermath (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [26 Theaters] Weekend $123,000, Average $4,731, Cume $203,254

Faith, Hope & Love (ArtAffects) Week 2 [17 Theaters] Weekend $20,820, Average $1,225, Cume $98,520

The Hummingbird Project (The Orchard) Week 2 [41 Theaters] Weekend $78,834, Average $1,923, Cume $123,949

More Than Blue (China Lion) Week 2 [40 Theaters] Weekend $170,000, Average $4,250, Cume $504,559

The Mustang (Focus Features) Week 2 [38 Theaters] Weekend $228,000, Average $6,000, Cume $322,000

No Manches Frida 2 (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 2 [472 Theaters] Weekend $1,780,000, Average $3,771, Cume $6,626,279

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Badla (Reliance) Week 3 [97 Theaters] Weekend $237,547, Average $2,449, Cume $1,712,624

Gloria Bell (A24) Week 3 [654 Theaters] Weekend $1,802,500, Average $2,756, Cume $2,498,485

The Kid (Lionsgate Premiere) Week 3 [167 Theaters] Weekend $125,000, Average $749, Cume $1,339,177

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 4 [586 Theaters] Weekend $800,000, Average $1,365, Cume $6,865,436

Climax (A24) Week 4 [136 Theaters] Weekend $49,200, Average $362, Cume $739,822

Giant Little Ones (Vertical Entertainment) Week 4 [31 Theaters] Weekend $21,000, Average $677, Cume $132,335

Transit (Music Box Films) Week 4 [72 Theaters] Weekend $113,503, Average $1,576, Cume $389,210

The Wedding Guest (IFC Films) Week 4 [93 Theaters] Weekend $66,247, Average $712, Cume $330,144

Everybody Knows (Focus Features) Week 5 [143 Theaters] Weekend $122,000, Average $852, Cume $2,553,000

The Iron Orchard (Santa Rita Film Co.) Week 5 [13 Theaters] Weekend $11,395, Average $877, Cume $197,991

Run The Race (Roadside Attractions) Week 5 [352 Theaters] Weekend $165,965, Average $471, Cume $6,189,030

Birds Of Passage (The Orchard) Week 6 [85 Theaters] Weekend $52,486, Average $617, Cume $449,415

Ruben Brandt, Collector (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [43 Theaters] Weekend $10,454, Average $243, Cume $98,420

To Dust (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 7 [19 Theaters] Weekend $8,526, Average $449, Cume $172,908

Arctic (Bleecker Street) Week 8 [71 Theaters] Weekend $52,927, Average $745 Cume $2,254,005

Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [44 Theater] Weekend $45,130, Average $1,026, Cume $1,076,944

Stan & Ollie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 13 [79 Theaters] Weekend $32,971, Average $417, Cume $5,391,839

Capernaum (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 15 [24 Theaters] Weekend $28,244, Average $1,177, Cume $1,568,080

Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 26 [42 Theaters] Weekend $48,660, Average $1,159, Cume $17,438,908