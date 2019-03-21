Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will turn over documents to the House Judiciary Committee as part of its probe of potential obstruction by members of the Donald Trump campaign and administration, the committee reports.

Earlier this month, committee chairman Rep Jerry Nadler sent Hicks, who now is chief communications officer at Fox, a letter asking her to respond to questions about Trump’s knowledge and involvement in various matters. The list includes former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s false statements to the FBI, questions about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and that first statement given to press about Donald Trump Jr’s infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, among other topics.

Nadler also requested any personal or work diaries or documents relevant to the topics in question from Hicks’s time with the campaign, in the administration and at Trump Organization.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon already has provided the committee with thousands of pages of documents, according to CNN, which first reported about the questions Nadler sent Hicks and her agreement to provide documents. Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, House Intel Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff also wants additional information from Hicks.

Last year, while testifying behind closed doors before that committee, when Republicans controlled the House, Hicks reportedly answered questions about the presidential campaign and transition but declined to discuss her tenure in the White House. Republicans on the committee did not take up Democrats’ request she be subpoenaed to get their questions answered.

HIcks, who was considered to be one of President Trump’s most trusted advisers, with broad access to the Oval Office, resigned from the administration in February 2018, after admitting to telling white lies in her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.