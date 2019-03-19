EXCLUSIVE: With the clock ticking on the April 6 end of the WGA and the Association of Talent Agents’ franchise agreement and a March 27 starting vote by guild members on a new Code of Conduct that could see packaging kicked to the curb, WME’s President last night offered the agency’s clients a very blunt assessment of where talks stand.

“It was clear from today’s session that the WGA is not interested in a real negotiation,’ said Ari Greenburg in an email sent out after the latest round of talks ended yesterday. “They dismissed our suggestion to get into working groups, and it felt like once again we were there for theatrics, not progress.”

In his second such correspondence in as many weeks, Greenburg’s dire assessment of the situation is contained in a list of questions he posed and answered about the ongoing negotiations, which haven’t made any progress towards solving the two key issues: the WGA’s demand that the agencies stop collecting packaging fees and sever their ties with production affiliates.

Promising more open houses with writer clients in the coming days and “more communication and transparency,” Greenburg attached an equally blunt FAQ to his note (read it here). Hollywood is headed towards “massive and endless litigation or chaos” if a compromise can’t be reached between the WGA and the ATA, the FAQ states.

And if that isn’t blunt enough for you, check this out.

On the question of why this dispute is so heated down to the wire, the WME exec said: “The WGA typically does not engage in meaningful dialogue with its opponents until the final days of a contract. This has resulted in 4 threatened strikes in the past 12 years, and one actual walkout. They are using their labor negotiation tactics on this contract dispute.”

The FAQ was developed and printed in response to requests from WME scribe clients trying to get their heads around what’s going on, we hear.

Either way, expect a lot more of this kind of stuff from both sides in the countdown to the WGA vote next week. In the meantime:

READ THE FULL EMAIL FROM ARI GREENBURG HERE: