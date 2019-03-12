Less than a day before the Writers Guild of American and the Association of Talent Agents are set to have their first formal meeting in nearly a month, and two weeks before a big Code of Conduct vote that could see scribes exiting their agencies in droves, UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer has admitted to clients that “we aren’t saints.”

As anyone who has ever sat across from an agent knows that last bit is no shocker, but a lot of what Zimmer did have to say Monday would have been if not for the perilous state of scribe affairs.

In a correspondence clearly crafted to get the uber-agencies some PR traction in a war of opinion from which they have been noticeably absent the past week, the UTA CEO was contrite and compassionate. Following a measured email from WME president Ari Greenburg to that agencies’ scribe clients on March 4, Zimmer today was also clearly totally convinced that packaging is not the demon seed the WGA has painted the lucrative practice out to be in advance of the WGA’s March 25 vote.

“Packaging has been around for a long time,” Zimmer told clients in an email sent out less than a hour ago, hoping to counter the prevailing WGA narrative of the system and the stakes of a new franchise agreement. “When we have a lot of talent on a show and the show doesn’t last and achieve some back end, we do not recoup those lost commissions,” he added. “This happens more frequently than the times we make a lot of money on a show, as there are many more shows that don’t make it than there are big hits. But big hits make up for a lot of losses.”

“David Goodman’s video will tell you that the per episode packaging fee more than covers our waived commission on the shows we package,” Zimmer says of the WGA West boss’ on-screen effort of late to members. “That simply isn’t true.”

“The solution to the problems that our clients have with their agents is not to eliminate the choices they have around packaging or affiliate agencies,” Zimmer declares, taking a distinct swing at the potential WGA outcome if packaging isn’t tossed by the likes of UTA, WME, CAA and ICM Partners in the next few weeks. “It is not to fire their agents and hope that the guild, or a yet unidentified agency, is the right partner to help them navigate the world of media consolidation, streaming, and globalization,” the agency exec notes, stressing that his side “are tough businessmen and businesswomen who happen to love artists.”

While the uber-agencies have been conducting relatively low key town halls, face-to-faces and chats with clients the past couple of weeks, the storyteller-packed WGA has been unsurprisingly relentless in crafting a sustained message for maximum impact.

In the past few days alone, horror stories of deals gone south or stillborn because the agency couldn’t get the package it desired have been made public in waves. Railing against “these ruthless, self-serving agents,” the WGA today alone released five new position papers on its key demands for a new franchise agreement with the ATA. On March 8, the guild promised to release a report on March 12 “detailing the Big Four talent agencies’ conflicted business practices that harm Hollywood’s writers.”

The question for UTA’s Zimmer and WME, CAA, ICM Partners and all the other agencies representing writers today is whether their own efforts to reclaim the narrative in this pitched battle is a case of too little, too late – or if they can turn this near runaway train around?

READ JEREMY ZIMMER’S LETTER TO WRITER CLIENTS HERE: