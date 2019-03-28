With “Hollywood” the industry so often stretching well beyond “Hollywood” the town – especially given that stretching increasingly reaches Georgia – about 50 actors including Amy Schumer, Amber Tamblyn, Alec Baldwin, Don Cheadle, Rosie O’Donnell, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Essence Atkins, Uzo Aduba, Gabrielle Union, Christina Applegate, Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, David Cross, Mia Farrow, Colin Hanks and Bradley Whitford has signed a letter written by Alyssa Milano in opposition of the state’s so-called “heartbeat” anti-abortion bill.

The letter was sent Thursday morning to Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Georgia governor Brian Kemp, but has been circulating on social media all day.

“This dangerous and deeply-flawed bill mimics many others which have already been deemed unconstitutional,” the letter states (read it in full below). “As men who identify as small-government conservatives, we remind you that government is never bigger than when it is inside a woman’s body or in her doctor’s office. This bill would remove the possibility of women receiving reproductive healthcare before most even know they are pregnant and force many women to undergo unregulated, hidden procedures at great risk to their health.”

The Georgia bill would ban most abortions after six weeks from conception (or, as the nickname suggests, when a “heartbeat” can be detected). The Georgia House of Representatives has yet to vote on the bill; Kemp is expected to sign it if and when the House passes it.

The letter signers vow to “do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.”

Here is the letter:

The signees are: