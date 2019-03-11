Holly Chou (The Big Sick) is set as the lead, and Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Stephen Park (In Living Color), Kelly Hu (Arrow), Helen Hong (The Thundermans), Ki Hong Lee (The Maze Runner franchise), Ashley Park (Rosewood) and John Gemberling (Broad City) round out the series regular cast of ABC’s single camera comedy pilot from Emmy-winning Rick & Morty writer Jessica Gao, Imagine Television Studios, ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Gao, who is of Chinese descent, the untitled series is about Janet Zhao (Chou), a first generation Chinese-American woman who struggles to set healthy boundaries with her crazy, exhausting family. When her wealthy grandmother dies and names Janet the sole inheritor, she suddenly finds herself the unwilling new matriarch of the family she’s spent her life trying to keep at arm’s length.

In addition to Chou as Janet, Cheung is Kathy, Park plays Robert, Hu portrays Auntie Amy, Hong is Auntie Linda, Ki Hong Lee plays Franklin, Park is Winnie and Gemberling portrays Gene.

Gao executive produces with Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and Samie Kim Falvey. The pilot is a co-production of ABC Studios, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios, and is Imagine TV’s first network pilot pickup as an independent production company/studio.

Chou’s credits include The Big Sick, Braindead, The Blacklist and Elementary.

In Living Color alum Park recently wrapped production on Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch starring Saoirse Ronan and Willem Dafoe. He played Margaret Cho’s dad on TNT’s Highland pilot last year. Park is repped by by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

Cheung was recently seen on 13 Reasons Why, New Amsterdam and Blue Bloods.

Hu can currently be seen as China White on Arrow.

Hong recently played Mrs. Wong on The Thundermans.

Ki Hong Lee is known for his role as Minho in The Maze Runner franchise and previously recurred on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Park’s credits include Rosewood and Hawaii Five O.

Gemberling recurred as Matt Bevers on Broad City and most recently appeared on the big screen in Dog Days and A Stupid and Futile Gesture.