History has green-lit nonfiction series The UnXplained (working title), which is hosted and executive produced by William Shatner. It has also slated new docudramas about George Washington and food, and brought back In Search Of and Evel Live for second go-rounds.

William Shatner

The announcements were made during the A+E Networks upfront presentation to media buyers in New York.

The UnXplained comes from executive producer Kevin Burns, creator and producer of History hits like Ancient Aliens and The Curse of Oak Island. The show will explore the facts behind the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries.

Inspired by the iconic 1970s franchise originally hosted by Leonard Nimoy, In Search Of examines unexplained phenomena worldwide. It is hosted and executive produced by Zachary Quinto, and produced by Propagate Content, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Before the Door Pictures.

“Both The UnXplained and In Search Of strive to solve some of the world’s most intriguing mysteries and it’s this truth seeking that resonates most with our viewers,” History programming chief Eli Lehrer said. “These shows will offer credible answers to questions about mysterious phenomena, while others will remain unexplained. Who else better to transport audiences through this journey than William and Zachary, whose passion, curiosity and perseverance to present every side of these enigmas beam on screen.”

“Evel Live” History Channel

On the docudrama front, building on the success of Grant, History has added two new six-hour documentaries, Washington and The Food That Built America to its premium docudrama programming slate. Washington is executive produced by historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. Food will tell the unknown stories of innovation and rivalries behind food industry tycoons Milton Hershey, John and Will Kellogg, Henry Heinz, C.W. Post, the McDonald brothers and more.

History is also reprising its Evel Knievel-inspired live show. Evel Live 2 will premiere July 7 at 8PM ET. As part of the network’s third annual Car Week, the live broadcast produced in partnership with Nitro Circus will follow athletes as they set out to break world records with three jaw-dropping motorcycle stunts. Motorsports pro Travis Pastrana will return as co-host.