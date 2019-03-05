Hillary Clinton says she won’t be joining the crowded field of Democratic candidates lining up for the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee told local television station News 12 New Jersey in a story published Monday night.

Still, the former New York senator said she’s concerned about the current state of the union, and will continue to voice her opinions.

“I want to be sure that people understand, I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me… We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

When asked if she’d ever consider running for governor or mayor of New York City, Clinton chuckled.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “But I love living in New York and I’m so grateful that I had the chance to be a senator for eight years and to work with people across our state.”

Related: Michael Cohen Warns: If Donald Trump Loses In 2020, There Will Never Be Peaceful Transition

The former first lady unsuccessfully ran for president in 2008, then lost to Donald Trump in 2016. Now she’s advising the current crop of politicians looking to replace Trump, and has held private meetings with each of them.

“I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration,” she said.