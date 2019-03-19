On the heels of the season 3 finale, HBO has renewed critically praised comedy series High Maintenance for a fourth season.

Created by Katja Blichfeld (30 Rock) and Ben Sinclair (Home Again, Sisters), High Maintenance centers around The Guy, a marijuana dealer played by Sinclair, and tells a variety of stories about New York lives.

The series, which made the leap from the web to TV, has been an unlikely success story. It paints a uniquely authentic portrait of New York with empathy and insight, telling amusing, surprising, sometimes moving and always poignant tales of denizens who are usually just faces on the crowded sidewalks of Brooklyn.

Blichfeld, Sinclair and Russell Gregory executive produce. Willy Friedman, Gwen Bialic and Emi Irikawa produce.