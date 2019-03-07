HGTV is adding a new home renovation series to its lineup with Rock The Block, in which four of the network’s top reno experts will go head-to-head in competition. It’s slated to premiere this fall.

With a time limit of four weeks and budget of $150,000 each, Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential), Mina Starsiak (Good Bones) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will take identical suburban properties—located side-by-side in the Greater Los Angeles area —and morph them into extraordinary custom dream homes. Hosted by Property Brothers star and real estate expert Drew Scott, Rock the Block will spotlight the power reno professionals as they infuse the houses with their distinctive signature style. The HGTV star who adds the most value to her home will claim victory and bragging rights.

“We couldn’t resist the opportunity to put four of HGTV’s biggest stars to the test in a thrilling, action-packed competition,” said Allison Page, president, HGTV. “Rock the Block features business owners who are proven home renovation experts and each one already has her own hit series on the network. We can’t wait to see who emerges as the winner.”

Pardee Homes Los Angeles will build the four new properties that will be featured on Rock the Block.