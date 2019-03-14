EXCLUSIVE: With Dan Rather calling the former Notre Dame University president, one of “the most influential men in American life,” the new documentary Hesburgh spotlighting the life and work of Father Theodore Hesburgh is packed with high profile names praising the Catholic priest. In the exclusive trailer above, ex-White House Chief of Staff and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta calls Father Hesburgh the “conscience of the country” during the political and cultural shifts of the 1960s and 1970s. Add to that the April 26 opening film features interviews and footage from the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President Jimmy Carter, current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Coretta Scott King and Ted Koppel discussing the former Rockefeller Foundation boss and his quest for a better America. “Ted Hesburgh was an extraordinarily effective leader at a time when our country was deeply divided,” director Patrick Creadon told Deadline of his latest subject.

“He managed to find common ground, even between the most bitter adversaries,” the Wordplay helmer noted of the civil rights activist and anti-war priest who worked with the GOP and the Democrats but still made it on to Richard Nixon’s enemies list. “It’s the kind of leadership we need today,”

“We’re excited for people to experience Hesburgh in theaters nationwide this spring,” award winning filmmaker Creadon added of the Christine O’Malley and Jerry Barca produced feature. “His story is a reminder that kindness, wisdom, and courage never go out of style.”

Opening in South Bend and Chicago at the end of April, Hesburgh is set to expand in theaters around the country on May 3. In the meantime, take a look at the trailer above and get a peek at the AFI Doc Official Selection now.