EXCLUSIVE: With Dan Rather calling the former Notre Dame University president, one of “the most influential men in American life,” the new documentary Hesburgh spotlighting the life and work of Father Theodore Hesburgh is packed with high profile names praising the Catholic priest.
In the exclusive trailer above, ex-White House Chief of Staff and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta calls Father Hesburgh the “conscience of the country” during the political and cultural shifts of the 1960s and 1970s.
Add to that the April 26 opening film features interviews and footage from the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President Jimmy Carter, current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Coretta Scott King and Ted Koppel discussing the former Rockefeller Foundation boss and his quest for a better America.
“Ted Hesburgh was an extraordinarily effective leader at a time when our country was deeply divided,” director Patrick Creadon told Deadline of his latest subject.