EXCLUSIVE: Comedian/actor Nick Thune (Dave Made A Maze) is set for a key series-regular role in the ensemble cast of Heart of Life, ABC’s drama pilot inspired by the John Mayer song.

Written by Ben Queen and directed by Anne Fletcher, Heart of Life follows two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they’re related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they’ll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family.

Thune will play Jimmy, a wiry, aloof, singer/guitar player and aging rock star who drank too much, partied too much, and enjoys the lifestyle. But he’s surprisingly sweet, thoughtful, and a good listener.

Queen, Mayer, Paul Weitz and Melvin Mar executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Thune recently starred in the cult hit horror comedy feature Dave Made A Maze. He also can be seen in Mr. Roosevelt, alongside Saturday Night Live alum Noel Wells. Thune has starred in two hourlong standup specials, Seeso’s Nick Thune: Good Guy and Netflix’s Nick Thune: Folk Hero, and is a regular on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang, among others. He’s repped by CAA and 3 Arts.