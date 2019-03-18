EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Stroup (Iron Fist, The Following) is set for a key series-regular role in the ensemble cast of Heart of Life, ABC’s drama pilot inspired by the John Mayer song.

Written by Ben Queen and directed by Anne Fletcher, Heart of Life follows two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they’re related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they’ll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family.

Stroup will play Alexandra Reid, Wes’ (Dave Annable) sister, one of the two sets of adult siblings. The other set is played by Harry Shum Jr. and Katie Findlay.

Queen, Mayer, Paul Weitz and Melvin Mar executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Stroup most recently was seen in Iron Fist for Netflix and also is known for her role as Max Hardy on Fox’s The Following. She is repped by ICM Partners and 3 Arts.