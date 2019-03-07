Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. and former Man Seeking Woman star Katie Findlay are set as key series regulars in ABC’s Heart of Life drama pilot from Powerless and A to Z creator Ben Queen, director Paul Weitz, Fresh Off the Boat executive producer Melvin Mar and 20th Century Fox TV.

Inspired by the John Mayer song of the same name, Heart of Life follows two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they’re related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they’ll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past, and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family.

Shum and Findlay will play siblings Brendan and Sydney Winter.

Queen, Mayer, Mar, Kasdan and Weitz executive produce.

Shum, one of the most sought-after actors this pilot season who was fielding several offers, is known for his role as Mike Chang on Glee. He currently plays eccentric warlock Magnus Bane in Shadowhunters, which is wrapping up its third and final season on Freeform. On the film side, Shum was most recently seen in Warner Bros’ hit Crazy Rich Asians, where he is tipped to have a major new romantic arc in the movie’s sequels, and will next be seen in Lionsgate’s Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station starring Sylvester Stallone as well as independent film Burn directed by Mike Gan alongside Suki Waterhouse and Josh Hutcherson. He’s repped by Paradigm, Triniti Management and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder, & Christopher.

Findlay was most recently seen as a series regular and female lead opposite Jay Baruchel on the final season of FX’s critically praised Man Seeking Woman. She previously starred on How To Get Away with Murder, The Carrie Diaries and played the pivotal role of Rosie Larsen in the first season of AMC’s The Killing. She’ll soon be seen in a lead role on Jordan Peele’s CBS All Access anthology series The Twilight Zone, and in upcoming modern-dramedy indie feature Straight Up from writer/director James Sweeney. Findlay is repped by Thruline Entertainment and Pacific Artists Management in Vancouver.