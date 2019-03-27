Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Head Count, the horror film from Elle Callahan that premiered at last year’s Los Angeles Film Festival, where the pic won a special jury prize for actor Ashleigh Morghan. It will now hit theaters and digital on June 14.

The script from Michael Nader centers on Evan (Isaac W. Jay) who joins a group of teens on a getaway in Joshua Tree. While exchanging ghost stories around the campfire, Evan reads aloud a mysterious chant from a website. From that moment, someone — or something — is among them. As unsettling, inexplicable events become more frequent, Evan realizes this summoned shape-shifting creature is targeting them to fulfill a deadly ritual.

Morghan co-stars with Bevin Bru, Billy Meade, Hunter Peterson, Chelcie May, Tory Freeth, Michael Herman, Amaka Obiechie, Sam Marra and Cooper Rowe co-star. Sam Sandweiss and Brandon Somerhalder produced, and Hunter Peterson, Haoliang Harvey Zhang, Callahan, Eric B. Fleischman and Lauri Apelian are executive producers.

“We were struck by the unique use of popular horror influences like The Thing and It Follows, melded with classic urban legends such as Bloody Mary,” said Samuel Goldwyn’s Miles Fineburg, who repped the deal with Derek Kigongo at Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers. “Elle Callahan has showed herself to be a smart new voice in the horror space and we are excited to help bring it to audiences.”