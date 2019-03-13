Against the backdrop of changes to the operations of WarnerMedia and the TV industry’s tech infrastructure, HBO is closing the Hauppauge Communications Center on New York’s Long Island.

Of the roughly 200 positions at the 35-year-old broadcast operations facility, about 75 are expected to be eliminated. Some of those who remain will transfer to the new WarnerMedia headquarters in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan, a newly built single tower that will unite the company’s disparate New York assets for the first time. Other workers will move to Atlanta, a key base of operations for the company.

“With two new state-of-the-art facilities now existing in Hudson Yards (Manhattan) and Atlanta, the services out of the Hauppauge Communications Center will become redundant, so the plan is to close the center by year’s end,” HBO said in a statement. “We are asking many employees from the Long Island-based departments to transition to Hudson Yards, which has been designed to support postproduction needs on original programming as well as our digital distribution platforms. However, the broadcast operations which originated out of Hauppauge, will now come out of Atlanta. This will result in the elimination of some positions in New York.”

While the migration of broadcast operations isn’t directly related to the bigger corporate picture, it comes as AT&T is seeking ways to cut costs given its debt load after the $81 billion acquisition of WarnerMedia. The entertainment unit, meanwhile, has undertaken a management reorganization that will continue to play out across all of its divisions, including HBO. The premium network’s longtime CEO, Richard Plepler, departed last month amid the changes.