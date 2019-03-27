Simon Sutton, HBO’s president and chief revenue officer, is leaving the company following its transfer to new corporate parent AT&T/WarnerMedia, Deadline confirmed.

Bloomberg, which broke the news earlier today, said he’s leaving later this month. He is the latest executive to exit the premium cable network following AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner.

The longtime HBO staffer joined the premium cable network in 2005, and had been in his current position since 2016.

Sutton’s responsibilities included overseeing technology, broadcast operations, information-technology research, and distribution deals with TV providers.

His departure follows news that HBO’s president of global distribution, Bernadette Aulestia, will be leaving, along with HBO Chief Executive Officer Richard Plepler, who resigned as part of a corporate reshuffling.