Prolific TV director, writer and producer Tim Van Patten (Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones) has been tapped to direct and executive produce Perry Mason, HBO’s limited series from Team Downey, starring Matthew Rhys in the title role.

The high-profile project had had a blinking green light, with a formal order contingent on hiring a director. With Van Patten, who has a long history at HBO, on board, Perry Mason is officially heading into production.

Shutterstock

Written and executive produced by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, who also will showrun, the reimagined Perry Mason is set in 1932 Los Angeles. While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong! Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the limited series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason (Rhys). When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Rhys also is a producer on the series. Robert and Susan Downey, who developed the project, executive produce along with Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell, and Joe Horaceck.

HBO

Two-time Emmy winner Van Patten is known for his work on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, on which he served as en executive producer, director and writer. He helmed the Games of Thrones pilot as well as 20 episodes of The Sopranos. He also has been honored for his work on The Pacific, Rome and Sex and the City, and he directed an episode for Black Mirror for which he received a BAFTA nomination. Other credits include Into the West, Homicide: Life on the Street, The Wire and Deadwood. Van Patten is repped by CAA.