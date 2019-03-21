HBO’s Game of Thrones continued the drip-drip of pre-premiere enticements, releasing key art for its eighth and final season. See it below.

The new season debuts Sunday, April 14 on HBO, with all seven seasons currently available for any necessary catching up on HBO’s various platforms.

So intense are the want-to-watch levels for this finale season that HBO recently released the episode dates and estimated running times. Read that here. And to watch the trailer, go here. And for a look at the season’s character posters, check this out.

The new poster mashes up a couple all-important images from the series: The spikey Iron Throne and the fiery orange eyes of Daenerys’ dragons. In last season’s cliffhanger, the dragons – or at least the ones still (technically) alive – were heading to Westeros for what promises to be a showdown of all showdowns.

Here’s the key art poster. Let the theories being.