HBO will air a two-hour Game of Thrones documentary this May, capping the final, six-episode season of the mega-popular show and offering broken-hearted fans a final glimpse.

Billed as a “bonus” for fans, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will air May 26 on HBO, and will chronicle the making of the final season. British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay directs.

Says HBO, “Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Finlay was given “unprecedented access” for the feature-length doc, which HBO describes as “an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.”

Finlay’s credits include the documentaries Seahorse, Orion: The Man Who Would Be King, Pantomime, The Great Hip Hop Hoax, Sound It Out and Goth Cruise. The GoT doc will be her eighth feature film.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is a Glimmer Films production for HBO. Exec producers are David Benioff. D.B. Weiss, Bernadette Caulfield, with Jeanie Finlay, Rachel Hooper and Martin Mahon producing. Alice Powell edits, and the doc was filmed by Finlay, Mark Bushnell, Louise Liddy, Aaron Black and Richard Jephcote. Hannah Peel is the composer.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch debuts Sunday, May 26 at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO, one week to the day after the series finale. The film will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms. (Season 8 of GoT begins Sunday, April 14.)