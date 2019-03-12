Chinatown, Marathon Man, Rosemary’s Baby and Wayne’s World are just a sampling of the films on Hollywood producer and former assistant director Hawk Koch’s resume, and next November the former Motion Picture Academy president will chronicle his career in a memoir titled Magic Time: My Life in Hollywood.

Publishing house Post Hill Press announced the memoir today, describing the book as “the story of his growing up as the namesake son of a legendary producer and how he came to carve out his own successful career. Including Hollywood stories and people that are beyond belief and larger than life.”

Koch’s 2012-13 tenure as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences included initiatives including a call for Academy diversity, and the launch of the first general membership meeting in its history. The Academy during Koch’s tenure secured major fundraising for the new Academy Museum.

Koch also served as co-president (with Mark Gordon) of the Producers’ Guild (2010-14), and during their tenure secured all the major studios and major independents to agree to uphold the Producer’s Mark.

Koch’s producing credits include Wayne’s World, Wayne’s World 2, Primal Fear and the Pope of Greenwich Village, among others. He is listed as assistant director on such films as The Way We Were, Chinatown, Marathon Man and Heaven Can Wait.