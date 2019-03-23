With fans clamoring for a crossover episode between CBS procedurals Hawaii Five-0, Magnum, P.I., and MacGyver, the co-creator of the three series says it may just happen.

Peter M. Lenkov, the creative mind behind the reboots, sat down with the casts of the shows Saturday afternoon at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

After the actors dished on their characters, moderator Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight asked the day’s burning question — when will there be a crossover?

“This is a question I’ve never heard before,” Lenkov joked. “We talk about it a lot in the room, how to do it. I think there’s a way to do it, it’s just logistics.”

While Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum, P.I. are shot in Hawaii, MacGyver is filmed in Atlanta, making a crossover a bit of a challenge.

Still, Lenkov told Saturday’s audience of loyal fans, “We’d love to make that work out.”

Currently in its ninth season, Hawaii Five-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out crime on Hawaii’s sun-drenched beaches.

The original series launched in 1968 and starred Jack Lord, James MacArthur, Kam Fong.

Alex O’Loughlin, who leads the cast of the reboot, talked about the pressure of bringing an iconic series back to life.

“I feel blessed,” O’Loughlin said, before admitting he didn’t watch any of the old episodes as he prepared for the role. Instead, he said he analyzed the script and made the Steve McGarrett role his own.

“I had to find my key,” he explained.

O’Loughlin was joined on the panel by co-stars Kimee Balmilero, Beulah Koale, Meaghan Rath, Chi McBride, and Ian Anthony Dale.

None of the panelists addressed the shakeup on the series in 2017, that saw Daniel Dae Kim and co-star Grace Park exit. McBride said the current members of the cast are like family.

“We genuinely have affection for each other,” the veteran actor noted. “Our fellowship and our camaraderie and our being together, we hope that comes through.”

Representing Magnum, P.I. were lead actor, Jay Hernandez, along with Amy Hill, Stephen Hill, and Zachary Knighton.

“Hawaii and the car are basically members of the cast,” Hernandez said. Although he lamented that the creative team behind the show rarely lets him drive the show’s iconic red Ferrari.

MacGyver is currently in its third season, and on the bubble. Representing the show were Tristin Mays, Meredith Eaton and Lucas Till. No one on the panel mentioned if the series will be returning for season 4.

The show is a re-imagining of the classic series about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, and uses unconventional problem solving and scientific knowledge to save lives.

A fan asked the actors if she could “trust” the science featured on the show.

“Most of the things wouldn’t work in the amount of time,” Till said. “However, if that gets you to look into it, not trying it at home, and challenge yourself, then we won.”

Lenkov added, “We actually have a tech consultant who helps us with that.”

Near the end of the panel, Lenkov urged fans to watch the series “live,” for the ratings bump, instead of delayed viewing.

“We all have families to feed,” he told a teenage fan, who admitted she usually watches the show the day after it airs.