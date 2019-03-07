As if things already weren’t rough enough for the women of 18th century Soho, now they have a pair of ambitious pimp brothers to contend with. Hulu said today that Alfie Allen and Ash Hunter have joined the cast of its drama series Harlots. The streamer also set a July 10 premiere date for Season 3. New episodes will bow on ensuing Wednesdays.

Set in Georgian London, Harlots continues to follow the fortunes of the Wells family. Margaret (Samantha Morton) has been sent to America in chains and Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville) is vanquished and in Bedlam. It seems that the Wells girls can finally free themselves of their mother’s feud, helped by allies such as Lady Fitz (Liv Tyler). But Charlotte Wells (Jessica Brown-Findlay) soon learns that running a lucrative brothel brings enemies as well as friends, including new pimp in town Isaac Pincher (Alfie Allen). Meanwhile Lydia still finds a way to bite, even in her darkest hour. Inspired by the stories of real women, Harlots is a powerful family drama as explored from the female perspective.

Allen (Game of Thrones) will play Isaac Pincher, who is driven by his ambitions to achieve wealth and power. Compared to his more quiet and level-headed brother, he’s the frontman. Back in London after fighting in the Seven Years War, Isaac wants to take over London. The brothers lease a tavern together, the Saracen’s Head, which serves as a front for their ever-growing pimping business.

Hunter (the UK’s Hamilton) is Hal Pincher, who is as ambitious but less impulsive than his mercurial brother Isaac. Hal’s good looks and charm lure women in, but in the past he’s been cautious, never quite letting them in. Hal enters into a relationship with Emily Lacey (Holli Dempsey), and they share an ambition to achieve something with their lives.

Produced by Monumental Television, Harlots is created by Moira Buffini and Alison Newman, who executive producer alongside Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter. Season 3 is written by Moira Buffini, Jane English, Vivienne Harvey and Jessica Ruston and directed by Robin Sheppard, Chloe Thomas and Debs Paterson, with Pat Tookey-Dickson producing.