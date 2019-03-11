During the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Gwyneth Paltrow made a surprise appearance on Weekend Update alongside Heidi Gardner who reprised her role as flustered Goop employee Baskin Johns. The Oscar-winning actress played another worried Goop employee who echoed Garnder’s anxiety about working for the lifestyle company, which Paltrow is CEO. In a featured session at SXSW, Paltrow talked about roasting herself and her company on SNL.

“It’s always important to have a sense of humor about everything in life,” Paltrow told CNN’s Poppy Harlow, who moderated the session. “As they say in Buddhism, ‘to live is to struggle’ — you have to have a sense of humor through it.”

Being the boss of a wellness company that has often been criticized for being outrageous with their claims and products and often times tone-deaf to the masses, Paltrow is certainly aware of all the scrutiny and has learned to build a “buffering capacity”. “You kind of accept who you are…and you bring an ease and humor into it,” she said to the packed ballroom at the Austin Convention Center. “We have written some things that seem controversial at the time…but then they are wildly adopted in the culture.”

Goop will also make its way to Netflix in the fall with a series that will take a look at issues about physical and spiritual wellness. Paltrow said that she will appear in all six half-hour episodes and they will include “experiments” in regards to Goop-centric lifestyle.

She admits that they all know that practices like vaginal steaming (which was featured on the site and was the source of endless jokes) was funny. At the same time, she said Goop is always researching and discovering different “healing modalities” of care and lifestyle — like vaginal steaming.

Watch the SNL sketch above.