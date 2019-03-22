EXCLUSIVE: Miramax has inked significant deals on Guy Ritchie crime-comedy Bush for Germany, France and the UK.

The star-studded pic, whose cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery, has sold to Tele Munchen Group for Germany, SND for France and Entertainment Film Distributors for the UK.

Written by Ritchie with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson, Bush returns the Brit filmmaker to his Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch roots but with a twist. Pic follows a very British drug lord who tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Currently in post-production, the film is likely to launch later this year. Ritchie produces.

As we revealed last month, STX snapped up U.S. rights in a splashy $7M deal. Miramax previously closed a $25-30M world rights pact for the film (formerly known as Toff Guys) out of Cannes last year. The company remains in discussions with other overseas buyers, including in China.

Bush is the first Ritchie film in more than a decade not to go through Warner Bros. His upcoming Aladdin movie is with Disney.