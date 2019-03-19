The Tribeca Film Festival’s speaker lineup will feature collaborators Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, as well as directors Guillermo del Toro, David O. Russell and Dee Rees, producer Irwin Winkler and performers including Michael J. Fox and Queen Latifah.

Tribeca Talks, as the roster of discussions is known, will once again unite some interesting pairs, some familiar and others more surprising. In addition to Scorsese and De Niro, who first teamed on Mean Streets in 1973 and have The Irishman coming via Netflix this year, Denis Leary will speak with Fox, Mike Birbiglia will share the stage with Sarah Silverman, and Jennifer Lawrence will appear with Russell.

The director of American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook, both of which starred Lawrence, has long had ties to Tribeca and has worked several times with De Niro, the festival’s co-founder. During a conversation at last year’s Tribeca fest between De Niro and Bradley Cooper that teased A Star is Born, the filmmaker started in the audience but wound up making it an impromptu trio onstage.

Other conversations will feature the musician Questlove, actor, writer and director Rashida Jones, and author and VR specialist Jaron Lanier. Noted video game creator Hideo Kojima and actor Norman Reedus will also take the stage to discuss working together on the upcoming video game Death Stranding.

“Our Tribeca Talks have been so successful because they bring together cultural icons to discuss and debate a wide range of topics,” Tribeca Enterprises EVP Paula Weinstein said. “With each participant comes a different perspective and set of career experiences, which, when juxtaposed with those of the other participants and audience members, creates an exclusive experience. No two Tribeca Talks are the same.”

The 18th annual Tribeca fest runs from April 24 to May 5.